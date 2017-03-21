City of Portland - a rendering of the Ankeny Apartments submitted for design review.

Editor's note: Tuesday's Business Tribune covered the Design Commission's recent denial of the Ankeny Apartments, 1122 S.E. Ankeny St. What would have been the seventh multi-family net-zero apartment building in the nation was denied by the Design Commission in late February after five rounds of design review - even though city staff recommended approval - costing the developer $160,000 in additional fees. The designs for Ankeny Apartments included a six-floor, 18-unit residential building with a retail shop on the ground floor - originally planned to be 26 units, it was cut down during the design review process.

