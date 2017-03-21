City of Portland - a rendering of the...

City of Portland - a rendering of the Ankeny Apartments submitted for design review.

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: South County Spotlight

Editor's note: Tuesday's Business Tribune covered the Design Commission's recent denial of the Ankeny Apartments, 1122 S.E. Ankeny St. What would have been the seventh multi-family net-zero apartment building in the nation was denied by the Design Commission in late February after five rounds of design review - even though city staff recommended approval - costing the developer $160,000 in additional fees. The designs for Ankeny Apartments included a six-floor, 18-unit residential building with a retail shop on the ground floor - originally planned to be 26 units, it was cut down during the design review process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South County Spotlight.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bars avaiable now!!!! (Sep '16) 51 min KOOPAH 20
News Multnomah County offers incentives for homeowne... Mar 18 Bigg Bunyon 1
Lookin for that medicine Mar 13 KOOPAH 12
how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07) Mar 11 Uncle Mervin 2,417
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) Mar 8 Kamala 76
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 4 rok 154
strips Mar 2 doncaballero 1
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,508 • Total comments across all topics: 279,740,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC