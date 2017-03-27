City government's culture of dismiss ...

City government's culture of dismiss and deny in the face of criticism: Editorial Agenda 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: OregonLive.com

In December, the city ombudsman's office released a report that should have set off alarms for those running Portland's 911 dispatch center. A technological flaw in how cell phone calls are screened meant that the dispatch center never received the phone numbers for thousands of calls that ended because people hung up or were otherwise disconnected before an operator answered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 27 Guido 157
High Quality Roofing Sheet 0.4mm Color Coated A... Mar 27 Sebahtstian 1
wood carving machine HR-1513 for sale Mar 26 Sebahtstian 1
Light bioreactor (Autoclavable) Glass Light bi... Mar 26 Sebahtstian 1
Websleuths link baiting and registered member t... (Feb '11) Mar 25 Duped 44
bars avaiable now!!!! (Sep '16) Mar 23 got it 22
News Multnomah County offers incentives for homeowne... Mar 18 Bigg Bunyon 1
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Multnomah County was issued at March 31 at 1:51PM PDT

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,414 • Total comments across all topics: 279,976,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC