City government's culture of dismiss and deny in the face of criticism: Editorial Agenda 2017
In December, the city ombudsman's office released a report that should have set off alarms for those running Portland's 911 dispatch center. A technological flaw in how cell phone calls are screened meant that the dispatch center never received the phone numbers for thousands of calls that ended because people hung up or were otherwise disconnected before an operator answered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|Guido
|157
|High Quality Roofing Sheet 0.4mm Color Coated A...
|Mar 27
|Sebahtstian
|1
|wood carving machine HR-1513 for sale
|Mar 26
|Sebahtstian
|1
|Light bioreactor (Autoclavable) Glass Light bi...
|Mar 26
|Sebahtstian
|1
|Websleuths link baiting and registered member t... (Feb '11)
|Mar 25
|Duped
|44
|bars avaiable now!!!! (Sep '16)
|Mar 23
|got it
|22
|Multnomah County offers incentives for homeowne...
|Mar 18
|Bigg Bunyon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC