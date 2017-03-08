Celebrity Chef Chris Cosentino's Port...

Celebrity Chef Chris Cosentino's Portland Restaurant Declares Opening Date

Taking over the old Porto Terra Tuscan Grill venue inside the Hilton in downtown Portland, Jackrabbit will open its doors on Monday, March 13, the team tells Eater. Jackrabbit is the second restaurant by chef Chris Cosentino , the celebrity chef who won Top Chef Masters season 4 and who prepares meaty menus at his celebrated Cockscomb restaurant in San Francisco.

