Breakside Brewery's Hop Lab Opens Today in Slabtown, Menu Revealed

With locations in Milwaukie and Northeast Portland, one of the city's most respected breweries Breakside Brewery has cross the river and is now open in Northwest's Slabtown neighborhood. Breakside dubs the new brewpub Hop Lab , and it operates daily, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., at 1570 NW 22nd Ave. Hop Lab will eventually have a three-story restaurant, including a rooftop patio with its own bar, but currently, only the first-floor bar and restaurant are operational.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.