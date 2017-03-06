Breakside Brewery's Hop Lab Opens Today in Slabtown, Menu Revealed
With locations in Milwaukie and Northeast Portland, one of the city's most respected breweries Breakside Brewery has cross the river and is now open in Northwest's Slabtown neighborhood. Breakside dubs the new brewpub Hop Lab , and it operates daily, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., at 1570 NW 22nd Ave. Hop Lab will eventually have a three-story restaurant, including a rooftop patio with its own bar, but currently, only the first-floor bar and restaurant are operational.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 4
|rok
|154
|bars avaiable now!!!! (Sep '16)
|Mar 4
|Anonymous
|17
|strips
|Mar 2
|doncaballero
|1
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Mar 1
|SMR
|288
|Price of water
|Feb 25
|Richard facchini
|1
|Lookin for that medicine
|Feb 23
|AnalogousAlligator
|5
|how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07)
|Feb 23
|FSM
|2,416
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC