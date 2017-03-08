Bookmarks: Ursula Le Guin, 'The Shack...

Bookmarks: Ursula Le Guin, 'The Shack,' Morgan Parker, breast cancer memoir

Ursula Le Guin: Portland's leading author will be profiled in a forthcoming graphic anthology, "Femme Magnifique," which creator Shelly Bond describes as a collection of 50 comic book stories "that celebrate women who crack ceilings, take names, and change the game." Bond, a longtime DC Comics editor who now heads IDW Entertainment's new Black Crown imprint, told The Independent she was inspired by the 2016 presidential election to turn her long-simmering idea into reality.

