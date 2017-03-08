Bookmarks: Ursula Le Guin, 'The Shack,' Morgan Parker, breast cancer memoir
Ursula Le Guin: Portland's leading author will be profiled in a forthcoming graphic anthology, "Femme Magnifique," which creator Shelly Bond describes as a collection of 50 comic book stories "that celebrate women who crack ceilings, take names, and change the game." Bond, a longtime DC Comics editor who now heads IDW Entertainment's new Black Crown imprint, told The Independent she was inspired by the 2016 presidential election to turn her long-simmering idea into reality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lookin for that medicine
|9 hr
|Opie013
|11
|how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07)
|Sat
|Uncle Mervin
|2,417
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Mar 8
|Kamala
|76
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 4
|rok
|154
|bars avaiable now!!!! (Sep '16)
|Mar 4
|Anonymous
|17
|strips
|Mar 2
|doncaballero
|1
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Mar 1
|SMR
|288
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC