Blitzen Trapper goes 'Wild and Reckless'

A band with eight studio albums and 10 years of touring on its resume, Blitzen Trapper wanted to be challenged beyond the arduous songwriting and recording and countless days on the road. So, it's going to be the local version of The Who, inspired by "Jesus Christ Superstar" and some "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" as Blitzen Trapper, an indie/roots band that calls Portland home, will be starring in its own theater concert production, "Wild and Reckless," March 16-April 30 at The Armory.

