Biffy Clyro back in the USA with new album, Portland show
Scottish alt rock band Biffy Clyro will hit Portland for the first time in three years Saturday, April 1, at the Hawthorne Theatre. Touring to support their latest album, "Ellipsis," which went Gold in the UK, the trio are set to show off their latest mutation on the long road from heavy rock to, well, melodic rock.
