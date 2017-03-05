Best to go native when visiting Oregon
At the Ace Hotel in downtown Portland, you can get a free haircut or beard trim in the lobby on certain Thursdays, courtesy of Rudy's Barbershop. The hotel is located just a block from Powell's bookstore.
