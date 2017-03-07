Battle of the Portland Classic Burgers: Burger Madness Round of 32

Their most famous burger is still so fucking good-a peanut butter-pickle-bacon burger, with peanut-butter sauce, bacon, smokey house sauce, mayo, grilled onion and pickle . It's the kind of burger you feel like you're making out with-getting so lost in it you don't realize you haven't talked to anyone in 10 minutes and you're left wiping peanut-butter sauce off your face with a sweetness still on your tongue.

