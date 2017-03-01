Armed suspect killed by police was 'off the scale' threat, cop says

A Portland police officer said he shot a man carrying a rifle in December because the man posed an "off the scale" threat when he walked out of his apartment after shooting up his pickup and firing at police. Steven Liffel ignored commands to drop the gun and appeared to be "actively hunting" for officers when he stepped outside his duplex apartment at Southeast 148th Street and Burnside Street after midnight on Dec. 6, Officer Lawrence Killer told a Multnomah County grand jury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.