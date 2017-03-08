All 4 men linked to machete death now...

All 4 men linked to machete death now sentenced

11 hrs ago

Four men who went to a Southwest Portland apartment to rob a man of marijuana and money have all been sentenced for their roles in his death by machete. The last one -- Omar Ibrahim, 22 -- was sentenced Friday to 7 1/2 years for driving the group to the home of 25-year-old Charlie Weber on March 9, 2013.

