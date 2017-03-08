a Night with the Angels

a Night with the Angels

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Willamette Week

When a drug house opened last summer in Sellwood, resident Michael McDaniel repeatedly called police and took down license plates before cops shut down the operation in November. But the 41-year-old state worker wanted to do more crime-fighting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07) 13 hr Uncle Mervin 2,417
Lookin for that medicine Mar 9 Opie013 7
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) Mar 8 Kamala 76
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 4 rok 154
bars avaiable now!!!! (Sep '16) Mar 4 Anonymous 17
strips Mar 2 doncaballero 1
Police Conduct (May '15) Mar 1 SMR 288
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,027 • Total comments across all topics: 279,490,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC