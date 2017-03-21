A Developer Offers the Portland Mayor...

A Developer Offers the Portland Mayor 300 Apartments at a Deep Discount - and Waits for a Reply

Last fall, as Portland voters pondered whether to pass an affordable housing bond, incoming Mayor Ted Wheeler pledged to build low-income apartments faster and cheaper than in the past. Now a developer has brought a proposal to the mayor to do just that-and was met with a month of silence.

