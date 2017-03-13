7 Portland theatre tickets that offer...

7 Portland theatre tickets that offer a great escape

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

What could be better than a spring musical that whisks you away through the cobblestone streets of Paris? How about two more song-and-dance extravaganzas, both set in New Jersey? If you're considering streaming the tepid 2014 film version of the quadruple Tony Award-winning musical, here's some advice: Fuhgeddaboudit. This stage story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons' climb to the pinnacle of pop music is the shindig you want to hit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bars avaiable now!!!! (Sep '16) Sat Estelle L 19
News Multnomah County offers incentives for homeowne... Sat Bigg Bunyon 1
Lookin for that medicine Mar 13 KOOPAH 12
how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07) Mar 11 Uncle Mervin 2,417
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) Mar 8 Kamala 76
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 4 rok 154
strips Mar 2 doncaballero 1
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,365 • Total comments across all topics: 279,688,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC