7 Portland theatre tickets that offer a great escape
What could be better than a spring musical that whisks you away through the cobblestone streets of Paris? How about two more song-and-dance extravaganzas, both set in New Jersey? If you're considering streaming the tepid 2014 film version of the quadruple Tony Award-winning musical, here's some advice: Fuhgeddaboudit. This stage story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons' climb to the pinnacle of pop music is the shindig you want to hit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bars avaiable now!!!! (Sep '16)
|Sat
|Estelle L
|19
|Multnomah County offers incentives for homeowne...
|Sat
|Bigg Bunyon
|1
|Lookin for that medicine
|Mar 13
|KOOPAH
|12
|how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07)
|Mar 11
|Uncle Mervin
|2,417
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Mar 8
|Kamala
|76
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 4
|rok
|154
|strips
|Mar 2
|doncaballero
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC