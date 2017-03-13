7 Portland theatre tickets that offer a great escape

What could be better than a spring musical that whisks you away through the cobblestone streets of Paris? How about two more song-and-dance extravaganzas, both set in New Jersey? If you're considering streaming the tepid 2014 film version of the quadruple Tony Award-winning musical, here's some advice: Fuhgeddaboudit. This stage story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons' climb to the pinnacle of pop music is the shindig you want to hit.

