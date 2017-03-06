55-year-old woman accused of driving drunk, striking man in wheelchair
Tami Irene Stein, 55, was arrested early Sunday, March 5, 2017, under accusations that she was drunk when she struck a man in a wheelchair. A 55-year-old woman was arrested early Sunday morning under accusations that she was driving drunk when she struck a man in a wheelchair in Southeast Portland.
