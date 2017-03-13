13 severely rent-burdened neighborhoods in the Portland area
Social scientists say housing is unaffordable to any household that spends more than 30 percent of its income on rent. But nearly 1 in 4 Portland-area homes go far beyond that benchmark, dedicating at least 50 percent of their pay on where they live.
