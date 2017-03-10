10 hot new Portland restaurants that ...

10 hot new Portland restaurants that opened in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

Since December, there've been more than a dozen openings -- starting with Lantern, the French-Vietnamese counter-service spot that took over Oso Market + Bar; Figlia, the "little sister" restaurant from the owners of Southeast Portland's Renata; and Gabagool, the Italian cart that opened a brick-and-mortar location in St. Johns. And there are still more on the way, including Big's Chicken, the shotgun chicken shack spin-off of Laurelhurst Market's popular Five Napkin Chicken tent that popped up in the restaurant's parking lot last summer, set to land at the end of March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) 17 hr Kamala 76
Lookin for that medicine Tue Olskool 6
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 4 rok 154
bars avaiable now!!!! (Sep '16) Mar 4 Anonymous 17
strips Mar 2 doncaballero 1
Police Conduct (May '15) Mar 1 SMR 288
Price of water Feb 25 Richard facchini 1
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Multnomah County was issued at March 08 at 8:00PM PST

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,782 • Total comments across all topics: 279,426,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC