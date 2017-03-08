1 dead, 1 injured in McMinnville shoo...

1 dead, 1 injured in McMinnville shooting; boy in custody

Police say they have a juvenile boy in custody in connection with a shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured southeast of Portland. McMinnville Police said in a news release that officers responded to a shooting call at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday and found the woman, who was dead at the scene, and the injured man on the 400 block of NE Oregon Street.

