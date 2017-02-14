Your Guide to the 2017 PDX Jazz Festival

Your Guide to the 2017 PDX Jazz Festival

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Pordland Mercury

Jazz music in Portland has been taking some serious lumps lately. At the end of 2016, Jimmy Mak's, the city's hub for local and touring jazz acts for 20 years, closed its doors after owner Jim Makarounis suffered a recurrence of the laryngeal cancer he was diagnosed with in 2011, halting the club's relocation plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pordland Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Socio-sexual Infrastructure 3 hr SMR 12
News Nordstrom, Starbucks will close downtown Portla... 12 hr Dump trump 2
H......ello 20 hr doncaballero 3
Looking for subs in PDX 20 hr doncaballero 2
Best location for new residence in Portland. Wed Wanted Hillary 6
Storry Miranda Montoya (Mar '11) Wed Trumpem 3
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Wed Trumpem 692
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,143 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC