World Naked Bike Ride announces 2017 date in Portland

13 hrs ago

The World Naked Bike Ride will be back on Portland streets this summer, taking over an as-yet-unannounced area of the city on June 24, 2017 . The free public event is officially a protest against dependence on oil, for cycling safety and in support of body positivity, drawing thousands of nude cyclists to the city each year.

