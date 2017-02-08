World Naked Bike Ride announces 2017 date in Portland
The World Naked Bike Ride will be back on Portland streets this summer, taking over an as-yet-unannounced area of the city on June 24, 2017 . The free public event is officially a protest against dependence on oil, for cycling safety and in support of body positivity, drawing thousands of nude cyclists to the city each year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|add =benz
|7 hr
|Jerry Halitosis
|1
|Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell
|11 hr
|Jerry Halitosis
|10
|Socio-sexual Infrastructure
|Tue
|Steven Robinson
|1
|Best location for new residence in Portland.
|Tue
|Koopah
|2
|Prosecute D.A.s for massive corruption- Or Else
|Mon
|THE COUNT OF MONT...
|4
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Feb 5
|Joe Fortuna
|274
|OR: one of worst in the US
|Feb 4
|domestic terrorists
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC