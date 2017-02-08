Workers injured after fall from Ross ...

Workers injured after fall from Ross Island Bridge, authorities say

Two workers are being treated for apparent serious injuries Wednesday morning after they fell off scaffolding on the Ross Island Bridge onto a platform below them. Portland fire crews responded to the Portland bridge and were able to lower the two men to the ground, the fire agency said.

