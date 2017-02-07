Woman sentenced to 15 years for shotgun killing of estranged husband

A woman was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison for killing her estranged husband with a shotgun last year at a Lake Oswego rental home. Nancy Westbrook and Joshua Westbrook had been drinking heavily the day of his death, and oxycodone was found in both of their systems after the killing, a prosecutor told Circuit Judge Robert Herndon before the sentencing.

