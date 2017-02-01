Wilson High School student participates in cross-cultural dance...
When Portland Ballet students Lauren Kness and Henry Winslow landed in the Dominican Republic with instructor Nancy Davis last December, all of the passengers on their plane broke into applause.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Newberg Graphic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell
|5 hr
|chewydude
|6
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Tue
|Go Blue Forever
|273
|BEST Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief ...
|Mon
|Koopah
|7
|Moving to Portland on the first. Need Quick Tips
|Mon
|nzmcconnell1291
|3
|Best location for new residence in Portland.
|Jan 30
|nzmcconnell1291
|1
|Health Share of Oregon vs FamilyCare inc?
|Jan 27
|eli
|2
|Websleuths link baiting and registered member t... (Feb '11)
|Jan 27
|Goldy777
|43
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC