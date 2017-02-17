Why No Apologies From The Oregonian & Portland City Hall for Internment Actions ?
Apologies are still needed from Portland City Hall and The Oregonian for the wretched racist internment campaigns waged on behalf on the white majority at the time. The decades that have passed since these horrors started in 1942 have in no way diminished the need for real atonement, especially since many of the people on the wrong end of these life shattering nightmares are still alive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IndyMedia.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lookin for that medicine
|8 hr
|TROOPAH
|4
|trimet day code (Oct '13)
|Sun
|Brad
|2
|Best location for new residence in Portland.
|Feb 17
|John Emerson
|7
|Lookin for that feel good goo
|Feb 16
|wakeemup
|5
|Socio-sexual Infrastructure
|Feb 16
|SMR
|12
|Nordstrom, Starbucks will close downtown Portla...
|Feb 16
|Dump trump
|2
|H......ello
|Feb 15
|doncaballero
|3
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC