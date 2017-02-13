Victim claims Broadway Cab knew its driver had attacked before, sues for $4.75 million

A University of Portland college student who was sexually assaulted by a Broadway Cab driver filed a $4.75 million lawsuit last week against the taxi company. The woman, who was 20 years old at the time of the February 2015 assault, claims that Broadway Cab allowed 71-year-old Hossein Tajipour to keep working as a driver even though it knew about at least one other female passenger who had previously reported aggressive advances by Tajipour.

