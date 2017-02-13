Valentine's Day (and Single's Day) yarn sales; Knitted Wit fundraiser
Happy Valentine's Day, crafters! To celebrate our love for yarn, our local yarn stores have some glorious things for us: Knotty Lamb is having a Valentine's Day sale Tuesday, Feb. 14 . Everything will be 15 percent off its regular price; sale items will be 25 percent off their regular price.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lookin for that medicine
|10 hr
|DubstepDoll
|2
|Best location for new residence in Portland.
|14 hr
|Pdx_Beer_Fiend
|4
|Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell
|Sun
|PWalls
|12
|do some portlanders care more for their own sel...
|Feb 11
|zane
|1
|Socio-sexual Infrastructure
|Feb 11
|Steven M Robinson
|11
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Feb 10
|Steven M Robinson
|282
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC