Two Culmination Brewers Leaving to Make Ruse Brewing an Independent Operation

Kerns' Culmination Brewing has always been an interesting experiment, putting together five brewers working in close collaboration on a proliferation of beers coming out in small batches. Devin Benware and Shaun Kalis will depart later this year to make Ruse Brewing an independent brewery in southeast Portland.

