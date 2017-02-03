Two Culmination Brewers Leaving to Make Ruse Brewing an Independent Operation
Kerns' Culmination Brewing has always been an interesting experiment, putting together five brewers working in close collaboration on a proliferation of beers coming out in small batches. Devin Benware and Shaun Kalis will depart later this year to make Ruse Brewing an independent brewery in southeast Portland.
