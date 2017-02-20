Tiny-house village: Will it work in P...

Tiny-house village: Will it work in Portland? - Tuesday, 07 February 2017

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Lake Oswego Review

A vote at a March 8 Kenton Neighborhood Association board meeting will take place to determine the project's fate, since organizers don't want to move forward without neighborhood support. Many organizations and the city have been working together on the Partners On Dwelling Initiative since last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Oswego Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best location for new residence in Portland. 2 hr Koopah 2
Prosecute D.A.s for massive corruption- Or Else 15 hr THE COUNT OF MONT... 4
Police Conduct (May '15) Sun Joe Fortuna 274
OR: one of worst in the US Feb 4 domestic terrorists 2
Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell Feb 3 Koopah 8
BEST Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief ... Jan 30 Koopah 7
Moving to Portland on the first. Need Quick Tips Jan 30 nzmcconnell1291 3
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,053 • Total comments across all topics: 278,639,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC