Tiny-house village: Will it work in Portland? - Tuesday, 07 February 2017
A vote at a March 8 Kenton Neighborhood Association board meeting will take place to determine the project's fate, since organizers don't want to move forward without neighborhood support. Many organizations and the city have been working together on the Partners On Dwelling Initiative since last year.
