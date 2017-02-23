Time to weigh in on designs for new entrance and nature center for Forest Park
The City of Portland is putting the finishing touches on designs for a major new nature center and "iconic" entrance to Forest Park . Now is the time to share your comments so that the resulting project is as welcoming as possible to people who arrive by bicycle.
