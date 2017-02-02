Things to Do Tonight: Thursday, Feb 2

The Thesis While the rest of the world grows bleaker by the minute, the Thesis just keeps getting better and better. The monthly hip-hop-and-beyond showcase is a crucible of diverse Portland talent, and tonight's installment is no exception, featuring up-and-comers Bocha, Dead Phone Dummiez, and Foday, not to mention regular spinner/host Verbz on the decks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pordland Mercury.