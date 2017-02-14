The Fremont Theater Is Portland's New...

The Fremont Theater Is Portland's New Home to Caspar Babypants and Tallulah's Daddy

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Willamette Week

Portland has a lot of concert clubs but precious few spaces for storytelling, family music and jazz. Enter The Fremont Theater , a brand-new 120-capacity venue in the Alameda neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Storry Miranda Montoya (Mar '11) 17 min Trumpem 3
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) 18 min Trumpem 692
Best location for new residence in Portland. 19 min Trumpem 5
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder 21 min Trumpem 2
Police Conduct (May '15) 23 min Trumped snowflake 285
I love trump 25 min Trumped snowflake 1
Lookin for that feel good goo 5 hr doncaballero 4
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Toyota
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,474 • Total comments across all topics: 278,879,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC