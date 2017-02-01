Tenant says she fractured spine on broken stair, sues landlord for $396,000
A 22-year-old woman is suing her landlord for $396,000 after she says she fell on a broken stair tread and fractured her spine at the house she rented with roommates in the hip Alberta Arts District. Although the three-bedroom, 1,700-square-foot home rented for $2,500 a month in Portland's hot housing market, it had a list of problems that the landlord was slow to fix or didn't fix at all, according to Courtney Honigsberg's lawsuit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell
|13 hr
|Manuel Labor
|7
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Jan 31
|Go Blue Forever
|273
|BEST Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief ...
|Jan 30
|Koopah
|7
|Moving to Portland on the first. Need Quick Tips
|Jan 30
|nzmcconnell1291
|3
|Best location for new residence in Portland.
|Jan 30
|nzmcconnell1291
|1
|Health Share of Oregon vs FamilyCare inc?
|Jan 27
|eli
|2
|Websleuths link baiting and registered member t... (Feb '11)
|Jan 27
|Goldy777
|43
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC