Tenant says she fractured spine on broken stair, sues landlord for $396,000

A 22-year-old woman is suing her landlord for $396,000 after she says she fell on a broken stair tread and fractured her spine at the house she rented with roommates in the hip Alberta Arts District. Although the three-bedroom, 1,700-square-foot home rented for $2,500 a month in Portland's hot housing market, it had a list of problems that the landlord was slow to fix or didn't fix at all, according to Courtney Honigsberg's lawsuit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.