Suspect in 6 Portland bank robberies ...

Suspect in 6 Portland bank robberies arrested

The U.S. Marshals Oregon Fugitive Task Force on Sunday arrested Franklin Aaron Bearcub, 48, at a motel near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Stark Street. Bank robbery charges are pending with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Oregon, a news release says.

