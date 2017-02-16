Suspect in 6 Portland bank robberies arrested
The U.S. Marshals Oregon Fugitive Task Force on Sunday arrested Franklin Aaron Bearcub, 48, at a motel near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Stark Street. Bank robbery charges are pending with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Oregon, a news release says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lookin for that feel good goo
|2 hr
|wakeemup
|5
|Socio-sexual Infrastructure
|6 hr
|SMR
|12
|Nordstrom, Starbucks will close downtown Portla...
|15 hr
|Dump trump
|2
|H......ello
|23 hr
|doncaballero
|3
|Looking for subs in PDX
|23 hr
|doncaballero
|2
|Best location for new residence in Portland.
|Wed
|Wanted Hillary
|6
|Storry Miranda Montoya (Mar '11)
|Wed
|Trumpem
|3
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC