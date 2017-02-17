State panel endorses contentious Eastmoreland historic district
A state historic preservation panel endorsed the Eastmoreland neighborhood's bid for listing on the National Register of Historic Places, advancing a contentious proposal that's divided the Southeast Portland neighborhood. The nine-member State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation unanimously approved of the nomination put forward by the Eastmoreland Neighborhood Association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best location for new residence in Portland.
|16 hr
|John Emerson
|7
|Lookin for that feel good goo
|Thu
|wakeemup
|5
|Socio-sexual Infrastructure
|Thu
|SMR
|12
|Nordstrom, Starbucks will close downtown Portla...
|Thu
|Dump trump
|2
|H......ello
|Wed
|doncaballero
|3
|Looking for subs in PDX
|Wed
|doncaballero
|2
|Storry Miranda Montoya (Mar '11)
|Feb 15
|Trumpem
|3
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC