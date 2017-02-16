She lost her house and friends. Now c...

She lost her house and friends. Now community rallies to help 99-year-old black woman

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

In the 1950s and '60s, Glover owned a home in the heart of Portland's African American community. In 1970, Portland urban renewal officials used eminent domain to boot Glover and 200 other black families from the neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lookin for that feel good goo 9 hr wakeemup 5
Socio-sexual Infrastructure 13 hr SMR 12
News Nordstrom, Starbucks will close downtown Portla... 23 hr Dump trump 2
H......ello Wed doncaballero 3
Looking for subs in PDX Wed doncaballero 2
Best location for new residence in Portland. Wed Wanted Hillary 6
Storry Miranda Montoya (Mar '11) Wed Trumpem 3
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,428 • Total comments across all topics: 278,937,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC