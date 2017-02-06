Sewage overflows into Willamette River after heavy Portland rain
The sewer overflowed for the third time this winter, the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services said in a press release, starting near the Ross Island Bridge and stretching downstream. Nearly 1.5 inches of rain have fallen in Portland, overwhelming the city's combined stormwater and sewage system at about 1:30 p.m. The city warned against contact with the Willamette River for 48 hours after the overflow ends -- which hasn't happened yet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prosecute D.A.s for massive corruption- Or Else
|28 min
|THE COUNT OF MONT...
|4
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Sun
|Joe Fortuna
|274
|OR: one of worst in the US
|Feb 4
|domestic terrorists
|2
|Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell
|Feb 3
|Koopah
|8
|BEST Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief ...
|Jan 30
|Koopah
|7
|Moving to Portland on the first. Need Quick Tips
|Jan 30
|nzmcconnell1291
|3
|Best location for new residence in Portland.
|Jan 30
|nzmcconnell1291
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC