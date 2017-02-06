Sewage overflows into Willamette River after heavy Portland rain

The sewer overflowed for the third time this winter, the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services said in a press release, starting near the Ross Island Bridge and stretching downstream. Nearly 1.5 inches of rain have fallen in Portland, overwhelming the city's combined stormwater and sewage system at about 1:30 p.m. The city warned against contact with the Willamette River for 48 hours after the overflow ends -- which hasn't happened yet.

