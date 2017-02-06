Sewage overflows into Willamette Rive...

Sewage overflows into Willamette River after heavy Portland rain

The sewer overflowed for the third time this winter, the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services said in a press release, starting near the Ross Island Bridge and stretching downstream. Nearly 1.5 inches of rain have fallen in Portland, overwhelming the city's combined stormwater and sewage system at about 1:30 p.m. The city warned against contact with the Willamette River for 48 hours after the overflow ends -- which hasn't happened yet.

