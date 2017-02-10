Second man shot by Portland police was homeless man with replica gun
Two Portland police officers pointed their flashlights Thursday night into a burgundy van parked beside Powell Park in Southeast Portland and tried to talk to the homeless man inside but suddenly got "spooked" by something they saw. Neighbor Kale Heily, who was heading back to his house on Southeast 22nd Avenue after walking his dog in the park, watched the police encounter as it ended with a shot that sounded as if it came from the area of the van, he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell
|41 min
|JDot
|11
|Socio-sexual Infrastructure
|17 hr
|Steven M Robinson
|6
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|18 hr
|Steven M Robinson
|282
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Fri
|Taylor
|1
|Best location for new residence in Portland.
|Thu
|zane
|3
|add =benz
|Wed
|Jerry Halitosis
|1
|Prosecute D.A.s for massive corruption- Or Else
|Feb 6
|THE COUNT OF MONT...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC