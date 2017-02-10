Second man shot by Portland police wa...

Second man shot by Portland police was homeless man with replica gun

Two Portland police officers pointed their flashlights Thursday night into a burgundy van parked beside Powell Park in Southeast Portland and tried to talk to the homeless man inside but suddenly got "spooked" by something they saw. Neighbor Kale Heily, who was heading back to his house on Southeast 22nd Avenue after walking his dog in the park, watched the police encounter as it ended with a shot that sounded as if it came from the area of the van, he said.

