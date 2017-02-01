Screen Star: Overhauled Hollywood The...

Screen Star: Overhauled Hollywood Theatre Steals the Scene

Portland Tribune

There may be a lot of movie theaters in Portland, but one would be hard-pressed to find one other than the Hollywood Theatre that could sell out a showing of an obscure kung fu flick on a Tuesday evening with a bad weather forecast. But it's actually easy to do for the Northeast Portland theater, which has evolved beyond existing as a brick and mortar location selling movie tickets to the latest blockbuster flick.

