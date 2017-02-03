Salt helps keep roads open after free...

Salt helps keep roads open after freezing rain, Portland transportation bureau says

Read more: OregonLive.com

Portland's second fling with road salt appeared to go better than its first, as city transportation officials credited the salt with helping keep some roadways open. City road crews started applying road salt shortly after midnight, when freezing rain began to cause slick roads across the city.

Portland, OR

