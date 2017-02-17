Rock fall closes rode in Southwest Portland
KATU TV reports that the rocks fell from an embankment along Southeast Sam Jackson Park Road. Officials say anyone trying to get to the Oregon Health and Science University should use Campus Drive as a detour.
