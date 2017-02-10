Right 2 Dream Too homeless camp could...

Right 2 Dream Too homeless camp could move to Southwest Naito Parkway

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

The Right 2 Dream Too homeless camp could soon move to a little-noticed city-owned parking lot along Southwest Naito Parkway. Portland city officials are considering moving the camp from its controversial Old Town/Chinatown location to an 864-square-foot parking lot at 1720 SW Naito Parkway, according to multiple city officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lookin for that medicine 3 hr bmasters12 1
do some portlanders care more for their own sel... 4 hr zane 1
Socio-sexual Infrastructure 6 hr Steven M Robinson 11
Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell 8 hr JDot 11
Police Conduct (May '15) Fri Steven M Robinson 282
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder Fri Taylor 1
Best location for new residence in Portland. Feb 9 zane 3
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Earthquake
  5. Afghanistan
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,912 • Total comments across all topics: 278,776,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC