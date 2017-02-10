Right 2 Dream Too homeless camp could move to Southwest Naito Parkway
The Right 2 Dream Too homeless camp could soon move to a little-noticed city-owned parking lot along Southwest Naito Parkway. Portland city officials are considering moving the camp from its controversial Old Town/Chinatown location to an 864-square-foot parking lot at 1720 SW Naito Parkway, according to multiple city officials.
