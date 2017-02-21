Rally to keep Obamacare draws more than 100 to Sherwood Cannery...
An estimated 115 people held signs and later marched through Old Town Sherwood in support of the Affordable Care Act About 115 people packed into Sherwood's Cannery Square Plaza Saturday - latter marching through Old Town Sherwood -- in support of keeping the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. The "Hands Off Our Affordable Care Act" rally was organized by Sherwood residents Patrick Briggs and Maddie Gavel-Briggs as part of their recently formed organization, Our Indivisible Revolution Sherwood.
