Portland's Amanda Fritz aims to move Old Town homeless camp as lawsuit snares current spot

Two Portland development companies set on renovating Old Town Chinatown's Grove Hotel are suing the owners of property across the street to evict the homeless tent camp set up there. Filed by developers of the Grove Hotel, a high-profile project designed to help revitalize the neighborhood, the suit argues the camp violates Portland's zoning code, defies Oregon's permitting rules for setting up a park or camp and impedes redevelopment of the Northwest Portland neighborhood.

