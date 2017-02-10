Portland's Amanda Fritz aims to move ...

Portland's Amanda Fritz aims to move Old Town homeless camp as lawsuit snares current spot

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

Two Portland development companies set on renovating Old Town Chinatown's Grove Hotel are suing the owners of property across the street to evict the homeless tent camp set up there. Filed by developers of the Grove Hotel, a high-profile project designed to help revitalize the neighborhood, the suit argues the camp violates Portland's zoning code, defies Oregon's permitting rules for setting up a park or camp and impedes redevelopment of the Northwest Portland neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Socio-sexual Infrastructure 1 hr Steven M Robinson 6
Police Conduct (May '15) 1 hr Steven M Robinson 282
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder 8 hr Taylor 1
Best location for new residence in Portland. Thu zane 3
add =benz Wed Jerry Halitosis 1
Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell Wed Jerry Halitosis 10
Prosecute D.A.s for massive corruption- Or Else Feb 6 THE COUNT OF MONT... 4
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,435 • Total comments across all topics: 278,745,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC