Portland writer's novel, 'My Abandonment,' will be a movie starring Ben Foster
Actor Ben Foster, who costars in the Oscar-nominated "Hell or High Water," will star in "My Abandonment," the movie adaptation of Portland writer Peter Rock's novel. The movie is scheduled to begin shooting in Portland in April.
