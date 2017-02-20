Portland Police found and rescued a m...

Portland Police found and rescued a missing 2-year-old boy on February 18, 2017.

Ava the search dog had a steak dinner Sunday night one day after very likely saving the life of a 2-year-old boy found facedown in brush behind a Northeast Portland market. Ava is a specially trained German shepherd trained to pick up any human scent.

