Portland police arrest naked man in burglary case
A 28-year-old woman and her two children were able to escape from the intruder without any serious physical injuries, police said. Police arrested 21-year-old Miguel Gomez on charges of burglary, kidnapping, attempted rape and interfering with making a police report.
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lookin for that medicine
|5 hr
|TROOPAH
|4
|trimet day code (Oct '13)
|Sun
|Brad
|2
|Best location for new residence in Portland.
|Feb 17
|John Emerson
|7
|Lookin for that feel good goo
|Feb 16
|wakeemup
|5
|Socio-sexual Infrastructure
|Feb 16
|SMR
|12
|Nordstrom, Starbucks will close downtown Portla...
|Feb 16
|Dump trump
|2
|H......ello
|Feb 15
|doncaballero
|3
