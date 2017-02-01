Portland Police and racial bias: Letter to the editor

There is troubling timing involved in the City of Portland's decision to allow the Community Oversight Advisory Board, which faced an uphill battle in advising police reforms, to dissolve at the end of January . It came one day before the 7th anniversary of the police shooting of Aaron Campbell, which was marked by a march organized by the Albina Ministerial Alliance Coalition for Justice and Police Reform.

