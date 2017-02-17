Portland police accuse 19-year-old of riot during march for Quanice Hayes
Portland police gave few details behind the arrest of a 19-year-old man Thursday night during a protest to an officer-involved shooting last week. Officers booked Zachary P. Lange in a Multnomah County jail on a riot accusation, a Class C Felony, according to online court records.
