Portland police accuse 19-year-old of...

Portland police accuse 19-year-old of riot during march for Quanice Hayes

Portland police gave few details behind the arrest of a 19-year-old man Thursday night during a protest to an officer-involved shooting last week. Officers booked Zachary P. Lange in a Multnomah County jail on a riot accusation, a Class C Felony, according to online court records.

