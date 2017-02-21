Portland mayor says policing 'will improve' as activist...
The activist group Portland's Resistance plans to march to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler's home Wednesday to protest police handling of street demonstrations with arrests, pepper spray and tear gas. Wheeler, meanwhile, responded Tuesday by asking Police Chief Mike Marshman and his command staff to "create a more positive space for expression and emphasize tactics that de-esclate tensions."
