Portland making the most of a Smart Citya momentum

The city of Portland made headlines last year when it was one of seven cities from across the country in the running for a total $50 million prize in the Smart City Challenge - a national competition that asked cities to come up with transportation plans for systems that would use data and technology to help people and goods move more efficiently and cost-effectively. When the city of Columbus, Ohio, ended up walking away with the prize money, Portland found itself faced with a choice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal of Commerce.