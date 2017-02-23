Portland making the most of a Smart C...

Portland making the most of a Smart Citya momentum

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal of Commerce

The city of Portland made headlines last year when it was one of seven cities from across the country in the running for a total $50 million prize in the Smart City Challenge - a national competition that asked cities to come up with transportation plans for systems that would use data and technology to help people and goods move more efficiently and cost-effectively. When the city of Columbus, Ohio, ended up walking away with the prize money, Portland found itself faced with a choice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal of Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lookin for that medicine Thu AnalogousAlligator 5
how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07) Thu FSM 2,416
Police Conduct (May '15) Feb 21 Steven Robinson 287
Sanctuary city morbid humor Feb 21 MAGA2016 1
trimet day code (Oct '13) Feb 19 Brad 2
Best location for new residence in Portland. Feb 17 John Emerson 7
Lookin for that feel good goo Feb 16 wakeemup 5
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,399 • Total comments across all topics: 279,118,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC